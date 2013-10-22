Josh Freeman to start for Minnesota Vikings in Week 8

The Minnesota Vikingsprioritized auditioning a quarterback over winning Monday night's game against the New York Giants.
Although it was an opportunity for a lesson learned, Vikings coach Leslie Frazier remains unswayed in his support of beleaguered quarterback Josh Freeman.
Frazier announced Tuesday that Freeman will start again Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers. In fact, Frazier emphasized that he never was tempted to turn back to Christian Ponder as Freeman overthrew more passes than any quarterback in the NFL this season.
"If I had to do it over again," Frazier said, "I don't think I would do it any differently."
Frazier insists Freeman had a good week of practice leading up to his Vikings debut and that the problems Monday night were more physical than mental.
"There was nothing I look back at that week in preparation that would have indicated that we would have come up with zero points from an offensive standpoint," Frazier explained. "One of my concerns was how he'd be able to get information in the huddle, relay plays at the line of scrimmage. We didn't have any mental errors in that area. It was more mechanical things."
Frazier is hanging his hat on the belief that Freeman can turn things around in the next few weeks.
This team's brass has 30 games worth of film on Ponder. The Vikings signed Matt Cassel as a pure backup.
At this point, they know that neither quarterback is the answer. Now they're intent on giving Freeman a $3 million tryout to see if there's any possibility he can give the offense hope for 2014.