Josh Freeman not bitter about Minnesota Vikings role

The team won a bidding war to land the quarterback after his unceremonious exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They then rushed him into the starting lineup, where he bombed against the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football." He hasn't been seen again save for a handful of depressing sideline shots each week.
It all smells like a $3 million personnel blunder that hurt both the player and team. To his credit, Freeman has kept a low profile through it all. This is wise, of course. He knows he'll be elsewhere in 2014 -- no need to feed into the perception created in Schianoland that he's not good for a team.
"You guys probably have a lot of great theories," he said after practice on Wednesday, according to The Star Tribune. "I'm just working, man. It's been great. I'm just focusing on ball. I had a chance to really -- there's no distractions, no anything. You just get to sit, focus. I get my Beats (by Dre headphones) bumping in the QB room, just sitting there, just jamming, watch tape and take notes. It's great."
Christian Ponder will remain the Vikings' starter when they meet the Green Bay Packerson Sunday. Ponder was benched last week, leading to speculation Freeman might get another shot to make an impact.
No dice.
"I know that upstairs they know what they're doing," Freeman said. "The coaching staff, Leslie, they feel like Christian is the best option. Like I said, it's not my job to dispute that. It's my job to go out and work as hard as I can."
