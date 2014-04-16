Around the League

Josh Freeman, New York Giants reach 1-year contract

Published: Apr 16, 2014 at 05:33 AM
The New York Giants apparently didn't get to see enough of Josh Freeman last season.

The quarterback has agreed to terms on a contract with Big Blue, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Wednesday, per a source involved. Fox Sports first reported the agreement.

The contract is a one-year deal, a source involved told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

After being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Freeman threw 53 passes (completing just 20) in an abhorrent Week 7 game against the Giants -- his lone start with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

The Giants brought in Freeman for a workout this week following Eli Manning's ankle surgery last Thursday. While Eli said he expects to be running in six weeks (prior to organized team activities), that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be able to practice.

Before adding Freeman, the Giants' depth chart included fifth-year pro Curtis Painter and second-year signal-caller Ryan Nassib. While the purpose of adding Freeman could be to shoulder the offseason work while Manning heals, it also might be a sign that the Giants aren't smitten with their current backup situation.

Manning's iron-man streak is legendary and, assuming his ankle is healed by Week 1, there might be no passes for Freeman once the season starts. However, coming off a terrible season in which Manning was beaten up behind a porous offensive line, perhaps general manager Jerry Reese is stashing a prospect with talent as an insurance policy.

From Freeman's perspective, it is an odd choice to sit behind a man who has played 162 consecutive games, especially because Freeman also worked out with the Bears. If there was a legitimate offer from Chicago, it's puzzling that Freeman eschewed an opportunity to join quarterback-whisperer Marc Trestman and play backup to Jay Cutler -- who often misses time with injury.

