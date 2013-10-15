Josh Cribbs signs with New York Jets; Clyde Gates to IR

Josh Cribbs has found his way back into the NFL.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the New York Jets planned to sign Cribbs, according to a source who had spoken to the receiver. The team later confirmed the move.
Cribbs will fill the special teams void left by Clyde Gates, who was moved to injured reserve with a shoulder injury Tuesday. The Jets also signed wide receiver Greg Salas off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.
The Jets were one of four teams Cribbs worked out for in May as he attempted to come back from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Jets general manager John Idzik told reporters at the time that Cribbs' knee wasn't "quite there yet."
Cribbs eventually signed with the Oakland Raiders, who cut him during training camp. Now he gets another shot with the Jets, who could use some of that dynamic play Cribbs was capable of during his Cleveland Browns heyday.
We don't know if Cribbs is that same guy, or even a close facsimile at this point. Still, the Jets don't have many options, making the veteran worth a flier.