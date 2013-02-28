Around the League

Presented By

Josh Cribbs says his agent is meeting with NFL teams

Published: Feb 28, 2013 at 10:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It's no secret that tampering runs rampant in the NFL at the NFL Scouting Combine and beyond. Agents and NFL teams speak about prospective free agents, even though the rules don't allow it.

It can become a problem, though, when it becomes too blatant publicly. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davishad to backtrack on comments made Wednesday about his buddy Sean Smith talking to interested teams. Davis claimed he was hacked on Twitter, but Cleveland Browns return man Josh Cribbs doesn't have that excuse handy.

Offseason Forecast: Browns

Browns-130220-IL.jpg

With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Marc Sessler covers the Browns. More ...

"My agent has been meeting with several different teams. There is a lot of interest. There are already numbers brought to the table. Things are happening. Wheels are turning behind closed doors," Cribbs said during a Thursday interview on WKNF-AM.

It says a lot that players aren't even aware this activity is not allowed by league rule. Cribbs' agent was forced to proclaim his innocence.

"Our conversations to this point have been exclusively with the Browns, but we do anticipate a strong market for him," agent Peter Schaffer told The Plain Dealer. "Josh was rated the No. 2 kick returner and No. 2 special teamer last season. When has that ever happened? Not to mention all the things he can do for a team on offense."

Right. Schaffer said that because he has to. Agents talk with teams at the combine. And then they talk after that. Everyone does it, and everyone knows it. Deals don't just magically take shape right when free agency starts.

If the rules are going to remain in place, however, the NFL needs to act when this happens. Or change the rules.

The NFL had no comment when contacted by Around The League.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW