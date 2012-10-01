Josh Cribbs misses Browns practice following concussion

Cribbs and fellow wide receivers Mohamed Massaquoi and Travis Benjamin were not on the field Monday. Also not there were tight end Alex Smith and defensive backs T.J. Ward and Tashaun Gipson.
Cribbs sustained a concussion during Cleveland's 23-16 loss Thursday night in Baltimore. His helmet flew off and he hit the turf with the back of his head after being tackled.
Massaquoi and Smith were inactive with a strained hamstring and concussion, respectively. Benjamin replaced Massaquoi at wide receiver and filled in for Cribbs on special teams. Ward was seen after the game with his right hand in a cast.
