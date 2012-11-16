Josh Cribbs feels 'caged' by Browns coach Pat Shurmur

Josh Cribbs continues to beg for a role in the Cleveland Browns offense -- and he continues to get turned down.
Harrison: Week 11 predictions
The return-man extraordinaire has six receptions for a measly 54 yards this season after making 41 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns in 2011. Cribbs places a lot of the blame for his lackluster season on the shoulders of Browns coach Pat Shurmur.
"I feel caged," Cribbs told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I've talked to the head coach, but there's no point. Obviously they feel like everybody that's in front of me is a better athlete. I disagree.
"I feel a different way than the coach feels about me. They must feel I can't produce. We have a difference of opinion."
Cribbs is in the final year of his contract and says the lack of opportunity has kept him from showing that he's more than a returner.
"I've tried not to say much, but it's upsetting," Cribbs said. "We're nine games into the season and I haven't gotten a chance.
Rapoport: Week 11 game rankings
What's the best game on the Week 11 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...
"There's something wrong when one of your best athletes doesn't get the ball. I'm tired of people that don't know how to use me. Get creative. Find ways."
Let's just say Cribbs isn't a happy camper. And it doesn't sound like he's very interested in re-signing if Shurmur is the coach.
Either way, this doesn't seem to be an issue that will be addressed any time soon.