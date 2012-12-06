Josh Brown signed by kicker-needy Cincinnati Bengals

With Mike Nugent battling a calf injury, veteran Josh Brown was signed in time for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Bengals announced.
Brown beat out Neil Rackers and Billy Cundiff at a Thursday tryout, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Brown spent his first five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and the past four in St. Louis, hitting 21 of 28 field-goal attempts for the Rams in 2011.
The Bengals are hoping to fill the gap until Nugent returns. He's 19 of 23 on the year and was the team's "franchise player" this offseason.