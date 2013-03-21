Josh Brent reportedly won't play for Cowboys in 2013

Defensive tackle Josh Brent will not play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2013, a source told Dallas Morning News reporter David Moore. The team, however, declined comment due to the situation remaining unsettled.
Brent was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a December crash that killed teammate Jerry Brown Jr., who was a passenger in the car.
The Cowboys won't comment without a trial date set and without the NFL ruling on a possible suspension. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to make a decision soon, sources told Moore. By comparison, Donte' Stallworth was suspended for a season after he killed a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol in 2009.
The Cowboys' organization has supported Brent throughout the process. He's still on the roster and scheduled to make $630,000 in 2013.