Josh Brent moved to Cowboys' non-football injury list

In a move that comes as no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys are shutting down Josh Brent for the rest of the season.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport cited a team source to report that Brent is being moved to the reserve/non-football injury list following Saturday's tragic death of Jerry Brown Jr. Brent -- out of jail on $500,000 bond -- was the driver in the single-car, alcohol-related accident that took Brown's life. The Cowboys later confirmed the move.
The team source told Rapoport the Cowboys will replace Brent's roster spot but allow the third-year pro access to the facility and team doctors.
ESPN's Ed Werder spoke with a source who described Brent as emotionally unable to play while facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter. Brent and teammates attended a memorial service for Brown on Tuesday.
On the field, the Cowboys suddenly find themselves thin at nose tackle, where Brent already was filling in for the injured Jay Ratliff. Sean Lissemore will see increased action as Dallas continues to adjust to the events of last weekend.