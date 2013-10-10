Josh Brent indicted on second manslaughter charge

DALLAS -- A Dallas grand jury has added a second manslaughter count against former Cowboys player Josh Brent in connection with a drunken-driving crash that killed a teammate.
The second indictment against Brent returned Wednesday adds a new count of manslaughter to the existing count of intoxication manslaughter.
Brent is accused of driving drunk during the Dec. 8 crash in suburban Dallas that killed Jerry Brown, his friend and a Cowboys' practice squad player. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.
Brent's attorney, George Milner, said he wasn't surprised by the additional count being added, which could allow a jury to find Brent guilty without finding that he was intoxicated.
