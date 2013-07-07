Josh Brent, Dallas Cowboys DT, released from jail by court order

Brent was released from a Dallas County jail at 11:21 a.m. ET on Sunday, per a court order, Dallas County sheriff's spokeswoman Carmen Castro told NFL.com and NFL Network. No other information about the court order was available on Sunday or Monday morning.
Brent was jailed in late June after a second positive drug test for marijuana. Court documents said Brent was tested for marijuana on June 19. The positive report was confirmed one week later.
Brent might be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of intoxication manslaughter.