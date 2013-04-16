Josh Brent asked to stay away from Dallas Cowboys

Josh Brent wasn't at Valley Ranch for the start of voluntary workouts with the Dallas Cowboys. Don't expect to see him any time soon.
"The league hasn't had any sanctions on him," Jones said Tuesday on KRLD-FM in Dallas, via ESPN.com. "The more important thing for Josh right now is to focus on the issues at hand for himself, and obviously, he's got some legal issues he's going to be working through, not to mention all the personal issues that are involved with what he was involved with. That's what he's focused on right now."
Brent was arrested on charges of DUI last December following a single-car accident that took the life of Cowboys teammate Jerry Brown Jr. Brent is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 23 on charges of intoxication manslaughter. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The NFL has yet to impose any penalties on Brent, though Jones added that the NFL will have "a big say" on Brent's 2013 playing status.
"At the end of the day, that's the least (of) our worries," Jones said. "Josh, obviously, he's going through something that's very difficult. His focus right now -- which as it should be, more important than football -- is making sure his life is in order and he's going to have to focus on the challenges in front of him over the coming months (and) years."
This obviously is a big departure in philosophy for the Cowboys, who had Brent on their sidelines during a game last December. The Cowboys now move Brent to the periphery until further notice.