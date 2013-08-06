Jordy Nelson to miss Packers camp after knee surgery

Coach Mike McCarthy announced Tuesday that Nelson recently underwent knee surgery and will miss the rest of training camp. McCarthy said he was "hopeful" Nelson would be back for Week 1, but pointed out he's hopeful about all the injured players.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Nelson's surgery was to fix an old nerve issue the receiver has dealt with off and on since his days at Kansas State. Nelson saw an opportunity to tackle the issue now instead of battling through it during the season. All signs point to Nelson being ready for the Packers' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Nelson's fellow starting wide receiver, Randall Cobb, hurt his bicep Tuesday, according to McCarthy.
The Packers just lost their left tackle, Bryan Bulaga, for the season, so Nelson's injury is doubly frustrating. Nelson missed four games last season with a hamstring injury. Although he has battled a lot of minor ailments in his career, Nelson has missed only seven games in five NFL seasons.
If Nelson can't get back for the season opener, the Packers will have to rely on Cobb, James Jones and Jermichael Finley more than ever. Aaron Rodgers got plenty of practice doing just that late last season. The Packers have grown accustomed to competing without a healthy starting lineup.
