Jordy Nelson (hamstring) out for Green Bay Packers

Jordy Nelson won't be on the field when the Green Bay Packers face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Green Bay's leading receiver is inactive because of the hamstring injury he suffered in practice this week, the team announced. The Packers already go into the game without wideout Greg Jennings, who's scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair an abdominal tear.
Sunday's opponent might have played into Packers coach Mike McCarthy's decision to move carefully with Nelson. The Jaguars rank 28th in the NFL in defense, and their stagnant offense has posted just 88 points, dead last in the NFL.
Nelson, who was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, has been a dynamic target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers are as deep as any team in the league at receiver. James Jones and Randall Cobb will be asked to fill the gap against Jacksonville, and we'll likely see more from Donald Driver than we have all season.