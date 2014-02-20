Jordy Nelson extension a Green Bay Packers priority

Randall Cobb told Around The League's Dan Hanzus this week that he'd like to sign a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.
The wide receiver might have to wait in line.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Packers view an extension for receiver Jordy Nelson as a priority, per a person informed of the team's plans.
Nelson has one year at $2.5 million left on his contract. He is due a big raise.
Entering his seventh season, Nelson has become one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets. The 28-year-old receiver has size, great hands and is one of the best difficult-pass catchers in the NFL.
The Packers generally keep the players they set out to re-sign. Green Bay sits north of $27 million in projected caps space this season. Along with remaking the defense, general manager Ted Thompson will spend his offseason working to lock up Rodgers' talented offensive weapons.
