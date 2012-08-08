Jordy Nelson 'dominating' Packers camp, report says

Aaron Rodgers was chosen by his peers as the finest player in the land in NFL Network's "Top 100: Players of 2012." A recent report out of Green Bay suggests the quarterback might have some in-house competition.
Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tweeted Wednesday that Packers wideout Jordy Nelson has been the "best" in camp. Offensive coordinator Tom Clements told McGinn "He's a great player."
Nelson blew up last season to the tune of 68 catches for 1,263 yards and 15 touchdowns. Nobody had better chemistry with Rodgers in 2011 than Nelson, whose 18.6 yards per reception were a team-best.
Nelson's production last season is impressive for two reasons: One, his career-best going into 2011 was 582 yards receiving in 2010. Two, the Packers arguably have the most talented crowd of wideouts in the NFL.
They're stealing catches from each other, battling for snaps. Nelson found a way to put up outstanding numbers when defenses knew he was getting the ball. The presence of Greg Jennings helped, but Nelson bloomed last season.
On a team with an All-Pro quarterback and the likes of Clay Matthews, this is high praise for Nelson, but it's also a report based on a collection of training camp practices. Nelson will have to go out and prove it all over again in 2012.