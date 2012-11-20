Jordan Shipley signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed receiver Jordan Shipley and waived fullback Will Ta'ufo'ou.
It wasn't immediately clear why the Jaguars needed a sixth receiver, but Laurent Robinson has missed several games because of concussions and appeared to slam his head on the ground late in Sunday's loss at Houston. The Jaguars also have starters Justin Blackmon and Cecil Shorts III as well as backups Micheal Spurlock and Kevin Elliott.
Shipley has played in 18 games since entering the league as a third-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2010. He has 56 receptions for 614 yards and three touchdowns. He played in one game with Tampa Bay this season before being waived Sept. 25. In 2010, he led all AFC rookies with 52 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns.
