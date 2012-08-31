Jordan Shipley, Brett Ratliff among Bucs' final cuts

Waiting deep into Friday night to announce their cuts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers produced a list short on surprises but long on heartbreak for Jordan Shipley.
The third-year pro was let go by the Buccaneers, along with 21 other waived players and two who were released. It signals a possible end to the career of the popular pass catcher out of Texas.
The Bucs were the only organization to take a chance on Shipley after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament last September as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. Shipley caught 52 passes for 600 yards as a Bengals rookie in 2010. He wasn't a great fit in Jay Gruden's new scheme in Cincinnati last season and didn't do enough to win over Greg Schiano's coaching staff in Tampa Bay.
Shipley might have a future as a country singer, based on the wedding song he co-delivered to Colt and Rachel McCoy on their wedding day in 2010. Maybe we're stretching here.
Meanwhile, quarterback Brett Ratliff -- after spending most of the preseason asleep at the wheel -- was among the victims of Friday's cuts. He'll now scan the want ads at dawn.