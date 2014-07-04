Jordan Reed one of NFL's most talented tight ends?

Robert Griffin III is excited for a fresh start with the "ulterior motives"-free Washington Redskins in 2014.
DeSean Jackson is the most high-profile new toy in the quarterback's arsenal this season, but it's a returning player -- tight end Jordan Reed -- who has Griffin most excited.
Concussions cut Reed's promising rookie season short after Week 11. Reed is back to 100 percent, and he spent part of his offseason sharpening his on-field connection with Griffin in Arizona.
"I think he's one of the most talented tight ends in the league," Griffin told FoxSports.com. "He'll have an opportunity to show that. He's a guy that runs some of the best routes I've ever seen. Our offensive coordinator, Sean McVay, has said that you can't cover the guy.
"If (Reed) knows what he's doing, where he's going and he knows how he's trying to get there, you can't cover him. That's a good asset to have. I know last year we targeted him 11 times and he caught 11 balls in one game. That's what you want. You want to throw it to a guy that's going to catch it every time. You want to throw it to a guy who is going to secure that catch."
Griffin is bullish on Reed, and so is Around The League, which included the tight end in our "Making The Leap" series. If Reed can stay healthy, he has the chance to do serious damage in the middle of the field for the Redskins this season.