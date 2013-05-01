Jordan Mills, Cornelius Washington agree with Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have agreed to four-year contracts with fifth-round draft pick Jordan Mills and sixth-rounder Cornelius Washington.
The deals announced Wednesday make them the first picks to sign with their teams.
The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Mills, an offensive tackle, appeared in 37 games with 34 starts in four seasons at Louisiana Tech.
The 6-4, 265-pound Washington, a defensive end, started 25 of 51 games for Georgia. He recorded 76 tackles (46 solo), with 63 quarterback pressures, 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
