Jordan Love's NFL debut a huge test for QB, Packers; do defenses have Justin Herbert figured out?

Unlike Mahomes, Love's had an additional half season to watch and learn. But no, I am not going to proclaim him an MVP candidate without seeing the former Utah State star perform in a full regular-season game. That said, he steps into a situation that should allow him to flourish as a first-time starter. The Packers could be welcoming back LT David Bakhtiari and WRs Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week. And the receiving corps should also have Amari Rodgers and Randall Cobb available to create some layup opportunities in the WR screen game.

In the backfield, the Aaron Jones-AJ Dillon combination enables LaFleur to take some pressure off the young quarterback by featuring a ground-and-pound attack to set up a play-action passing game that emphasizes bootlegs and movement throws. This should create high-percentage pass opportunities for Love while also taking advantage of his athleticism on the perimeter. Keep in mind, Love excelled in this area during the preseason, and it would make the game easier for him by cutting the field in half with a series of high/low reads on the menu. In the dropback game, Love is most effective with the quick-rhythm passes that feature a mix of short and intermediate throws, particularly inside the numbers. He repeatedly delivered slants, seams and dig routes on time in August, and LaFleur would be wise to feature those routes early to get the young quarterback into a groove.

Another concept or series of plays that could help Love is the slow screen game on throws to running backs. By mixing in a few of these plays, the Packers can slow down the pass rush while also giving their quarterback an easy pass to complete. With these low-risk throws frequently producing big gains, Green Bay's plan should feature a number of screens to build up the confidence of a 23-year-old in a glaring spotlight.

While Sunday will absolutely be a huge test for Love, his play against the Chiefs should not determine his long-term fate with Green Bay. Brian Gutekunst believed in his talent enough to trade up for him, and the general manager must continue to take a patient approach with Love's development plan. We still don't know what the future holds for Rodgers beyond this season, but he had three years under his belt before he was handed the keys to the offense as ﻿Brett Favre﻿'s successor. It could take Love a little time to settle in as a potential starter for a team with enough talent to contend.