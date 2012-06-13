Jordan Gross: Motivation for Saints' bounties 'weird'

NFL players have mostly stayed quiet about the New Orleans Saints bounty program. On one hand, their former opponents surely don't like the thought that the Saints were intentionally trying to injure them.
On the other hand, the players union and the Saints are battling hard to prove a bounty program never existed. So speaking out against it goes against the NFLPA's interest.
"I just think it's weird that guys would be motivated by a little extra cash when everybody makes the money they do," Gross told Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.
"I always thought all those guys on that team were a little bit -- I'll just say an extra bit pushy and shoving and all that stuff," Gross said. "It was so blatant when (Saints safety Roman) Harper hit Steve (Smith) in the game here. That was just a blatant cheap shot. And then to hear that they had the bounty and all that, it makes sense," Gross said.
"It's honestly kind of funny that I don't think they ever successfully had a cart-off after all those years of trying to do it."