Jordan Cameron alters Twitter bio after Graham case

Jimmy Graham's bid to be formally recognized as something other than a tight end fell short on Wednesday. Contemporaries of the Saints star are taking note.
Arbitrator Stephen Burbank ruled Wednesday that Graham is a tight end, ending a process that began when Graham filed a grievance arguing that he deserved to be designated as a wide receiver under the franchise tag.
Part of the case against Graham went back to his own Twitter bio, where Graham describes himself as a tight end. Following Wednesday's decision, Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron made a not-so-subtle adjustment to his own blue bird profile.
It didn't take long for Cameron's edit to earn attention.
The NFL's a copycat league. Expect other tight ends to adopt Cameron's ambiguous self-description in the near future.