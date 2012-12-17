Jordan Black of Redskins suspended four games for PEDs

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins tackle Jordan Black was suspended Monday without pay for four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances, the team's sixth drugs-related suspension in less than two seasons.
Black's suspension began immediately and will include postseason games if the Redskins advance to the playoffs this season.
Washington left tackle Trent Williams, tight end Fred Davis and cornerback Phillip Buchanon all received four-game suspensions from the league last year. Safety Tanard Jackson was suspended for the season this year, and Cedric Griffin is serving a four-game suspension.
The 32-year-old Black had to rapidly gain weight for training camp when the Redskins signed him this summer after he spent a year out of football. He was a seldom-used backup until Sunday, when he filled in at right tackle after Tyler Polumbus suffered a concussion in the third quarter of a 38-21 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The suspension was announced shortly after coach Mike Shanahan's weekly news conference. A team spokesman said Shanahan would not be made available for comment.
Polumbus, starting a right tackle because of a season-long hip injury to Jammal Brown, will have to go through the NFL's protocol for concussions before he is cleared to practice. Tom Compton, recently promoted from the practice squad, would be an option to start this week against the Philadelphia Eagles if Polumbus is unable to play.
