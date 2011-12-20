Jones: Respect for Eagles' talents 'turns into being afraid'

When his Cowboys last met their NFC East rivals in Week 8, the Eaglesblasted Dallas 34-7 in a game that showed just how dangerous coach Andy Reid's team can be when it isn't busy tripping over its own feet.
"After the butt-kicking they gave us up in Philadelphia, I'm scared," Jones told KRLD-FM on Tuesday. "It's that kind of feeling. The respect turns into being afraid of what they can do to you if you have some breakdowns out there -- so you can put that 'scared' there if you want to.
"I think sometimes I know I do my best when I'm scared."
Jones' comments echo the thoughts of NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, who views Philly as a team with "nothing to lose and everything to gain," unlike Dallas, which clings to a one-game lead over the New York Giants atop the division.
Despite one of the rockier campaigns in recent memory, the 6-8 Eagles aren't only alive for a playoff bid, they still can steal the division at 8-8 if they win out and other chips fall their ways.
What that says about this season's NFC East is up for interpretation, but one thing is clear: This fight's going down to the end.