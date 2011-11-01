Jones doesn't expect Titans faithful to catch Pacman fever

"It would have never worked for me in Tennessee. I was 21 or 22, and I didn't understand what I understand now," Jones told the Tennessean this week. "I was out every night enjoying myself. I wasn't really focusing on football. I had a lot of distractions. I take responsibly for everything that went on back then, and have learned from it."
Jones was a unique talent on the field for the Titans, and a Lohanesque mess off it. He returned four punts for touchdowns in two seasons with the team that picked him sixth overall in 2005, but was suspended for the 2007 season for off-the-field drama. He's started only seven games since 2006 to go along with at least six arrests.
"Yeah, I did (mess) things up off the field. I blame myself for that. But I will say when times got hard, (the Titans) weren't there for me. But I ain't holding no grudges, man. Life is too short for grudges. I don't have time for all of that."
The Bengals travel to Tennessee on Sunday and Jones plans to play despite a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 34-12 win over the Seahawks.
It's hard to imagine a scenario where Pacman nets a warm reception from a Titans fan base largely burned by his youthful benders and general unevenness. Jones harbors no delusions about his massively low Q rating at LP Field.
"Hell no fans aren't going to give me a good ovation," Jones said. "They booed me when I was there, so you know they are going to boo me when I'm on the other team. But I don't care. That (expletive) don't bother me."