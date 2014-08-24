Jones 'concerned' after Romo sacked three times

Their defense is a wide-open barn door, but the Dallas Cowboys have shown promise along their young offensive line.
A bright spot during the team's first two preseason tilts, the front five struggled in Saturday night's 25-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The first-string wave of Tyron Smith, Ronald Leary, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Doug Free weren't able to shield a post-surgery Tony Romo from three first-half sacks on a night that saw the 34-year-old passer finish 10 of 18 for just 87 yards.
"That concerned me," team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said, per The Dallas Morning News. "Not because of being able to correct what it takes to block them, but it just concerned me that he was taking those sacks."
Said Jones of his line: "They're a strength, but it shows that they've got some more work to do."
If you're searching for a silver lining, it's a positive that Romo and his surgically repaired back bounced right up after each attack. Starters rarely see the field in the preseason's fourth and final week, but Jones suggested the first-team offense might play against the Broncoson Thursday.
"I don't know that would include Romo," said Jones, "but I think we might be able to see more work -- speculation, but I haven't talked to the coaches about this and it will be their decision -- but that offensive line might get some work against Denver."
