Jonathan Vilma working out with Atlanta Falcons

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the player's whereabouts, that the former New Orleans Saints linebacker worked out with the Falcons on Wednesday. Vilma could be signed to replace Sean Weatherspoon, who tore his Achilles in practice last week. Rapoport noted that if the Falcons sign Vilma, it will be before camp -- not now -- and that the the Falcons viewed his knee positively.
Rapoport previously reported that the Falcons had planned to bring Vilma in for a visit if his initial medicals checked out clean. Vilma, 32, missed all but one game last season with a knee injury. He remains a free agent after the Saints opted not to re-sign the 10-year veteran.
The Falcons did make two linebacker moves on Wednesday, but they did not involve Vilma. The team announced the signing of Tim Dobbins. Later, the Falconsshipped three-year veteranAkeem Dent to the Houston Texans for quarterback T.J. Yates.
If Vilma is signed, he'll compete with Dobbins, Joplo Bartu, Paul Worrilow and Prince Shembo in training camp. It remains to be seen what the veteran has left at this stage.
