Jonathan Vilma working out with Atlanta Falcons

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the player's whereabouts, that the former New Orleans Saints linebacker worked out with the Falcons on Wednesday. Vilma could be signed to replace Sean Weatherspoon, who tore his Achilles in practice last week. Rapoport noted that if the Falcons sign Vilma, it will be before camp -- not now -- and that the the Falcons viewed his knee positively.