Jonathan Vilma to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery

Vilma, 31, joins a long list of walking wounded for the Saints. In June, pass rusher Victor Butler was lost for the year with a torn ACL. Then Kenyon Coleman went down last week with a torn pectoral muscle. Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan will struggle to replace that duo. Butler was in line to become the team's primary sack threat, while Coleman, a veteran defensive lineman, was imported from the Dallas Cowboys to serve as an on-field teacher of Ryan's 3-4 scheme.