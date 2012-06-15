Jonathan Vilma's lawyer: Evidence shows no 'bounty' link to LB

"I want to express my sincere regret and apology to the NFL, (Saints owner Tom Benson) and the New Orleans Saints fans for my participation in the 'pay-for-performance' program while I was with the Saints," stated Williams, the only suspended non-player not to appeal. "It was a terrible mistake, and we knew it was wrong while we were doing it. Instead of getting caught up in it, I should have stopped it. I take full responsibility for my role. I am truly sorry. I have learned a hard lesson and I guarantee that I will never participate in or allow this kind of activity to happen again."