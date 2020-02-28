Jonathan Taylor leads all 2020 NFL Combine RBs with 4.39 40

Taylor, one of college football's most productive rushers the last three years, weighed in at 226 pounds upon his arrival in Indianapolis earlier this week, behind only Boston College's A.J. Dillon (247 pounds), and TCU's Sewo Olonilua (232). By comparison, former Penn State star Saquon Barkley ran a 4.40 40 at 233 pounds at the 2018 combine.