Jonathan Stewart tore MCL in Carolina Panthers' loss

The running back suffered what The Charlotte Observer called a "serious right knee injury" in Sunday night's 31-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. MRI testing on Monday revealed Stewart has a torn MCL, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source who has spoken with the player.
Stewart left the game after Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis hit him low to snuff out a 16-yard reception. After a trip to the locker room, Stewart returned to the sideline with his knee wrapped.
Durability is an eternal issue for Stewart, who spent the first seven weeks of the season on short-term injured reserve following offseason ankle surgery. In his absence, DeAngelo Williams and Mike Tolbert will shoulder the load for an upstart Panthers squad that relies heavily on the ground game.