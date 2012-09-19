Jonathan Stewart questionable for Panthers vs. Giants

After shredding the New Orleans Saints on the ground last week, the Carolina Panthers might be a man down in the backfield for Thursday night's meeting with the New York Giants.
Running back Jonathan Stewart is questionable with an ankle injury, but coach Ron Rivera said "it's more of a thing where the toe's connected to the ankle." Stewart hasn't practiced this week, and the condensed schedule will make him a game-time decision.
"It's one of those things where if we're playing on Sunday, he's got a much, much better chance than he does if we're playing on Thursday," Rivera told The Charlotte Observer. "He came out and it was still a little stiff, a little bit sore. They're going to continue to work it out and see how he is."
Stewart is a core figure in Carolina's running attack alongside DeAngelo Williams, but if any team can fill the gap, it's the Panthers. Cam Newton is the league's most dangerous dual threat by land and air, and enjoyed the best rushing day of his career with 71 yards on 13 carries against the Saints.
Right tackle Byron Bell is questionable with a sprained ankle and will be replaced by Garry Williams if he can't go. Linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring) is questionable, but Rivera told The Observer he has a chance to play. The Giants should expect to see a cast of probables, including Jon Beason (elbow), center Ryan Kalil (ankle) and receiver Steve Smith (knee).