Jonathan Stewart leaves game with sprained ankle

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was carted back to the locker room after suffering an apparent right ankle injury during Sunday night's 17-12 victory over the New York Jets.
The NFL is a pass-happy league, but the Carolina Panthers are doubling down on the ground. Bucky Brooks takes a look at their dynamic rushing attack. More ...
Stewart appeared to have rolled his right ankle as he was being tackled by Jets safety LaRon Landry near the Jets' goal line late in the second quarter. Stewart was able to walk off the field under his power, but took a cart ride back to the Panthers' locker room.
It was the second consecutive game Stewart left with a leg injury. In last week's win over the Miami Dolphins, Stewart exited with a left calf injury.
Earlier this month, Stewart signed a five-year contract extension worth $36.5 million in "new money" with $23 million in guaranteed money.
UPDATE: The team later confirmed that Stewart suffered a sprained ankle.
UPDATE II: Coach Ron Rivera said after the game that X-rays on Stewart's ankle came back negative, according to the team. Rivera added that Stewart would not play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.