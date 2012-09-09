Jonathan Stewart inactive for Panthers-Bucs game

It looks like Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams won't have to split carries for once.
Tag-team partner Jonathan Stewart indicated Sunday morning on his Facebook page that he wouldn't suit up Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Sorry panther fans but it Looks like I'll be missing the game opener this year due to my recent ankle sprain! I'll be helping my team today by cheering them on! lets go panthers!! #panther-nation," Stewart wrote.
Stewart didn't practice all week, so the news isn't a surprise. He was listed as questionable for the Panthers' game against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay had trouble stopping the run last season, so we expect to see plenty of Williams. Then again, the Bucs also had trouble stopping the pass. They had trouble with basically everything.