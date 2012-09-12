Jonathan Stewart back at Panthers practice after missing Week 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running Jonathan Stewart returned to practice after missing the season opener with a sprained right ankle.
Rapoport: Week 2 game rankings
Week 2 offers a bevy of highly enticing matchups, and Ian Rapoport is here to rank them. Which game claims No. 1? More ...
Stewart says he's "making progress" in rehab and is "optimistic" he'll play Sunday in Carolina's home opener Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
The Panthers can certainly use Stewart's help in the running game after tying a franchise-low with 10 yards rushing in a 16-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Stewart, who received a five-year contract extension this summer, sprained his right ankle in Carolina's third preseason game and was questionable leading into the season opener.
However, coach Ron Rivera erred on the side of caution and kept Stewart out of action. Stewart says there was no way he could have played. It was the first game Stewart has missed during his four NFL seasons.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press