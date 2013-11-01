Around the League

Presented By

Jonathan Martin to Richie Incognito: 'I'm good man'

Published: Nov 01, 2013 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jonathan Martin didn't play in Thursday night's 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and don't expect to see him against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, either.

NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Friday that Martin expects to be away from the team for several weeks while working through personal issues. He left the organization this week following an emotional breakdown stemming from a cafeteria prank.

Team sources told Darlington that Martin has been in touch with teammates, and he's currently working through his problems with family. Fellow Dolphins players have reached out to Martin to express their concern, and the second-year pro says he hopes to eventually return to the locker room.

"I want him to come back to work," right tackle Tyson Clabo said this week. "He's a talented young football player."

UPDATE:Dolphins guard Richie Incognito told Darlington that he heard back from Martin on Friday after he'd reached out to him to see how Martin was doing.

In the middle of a conversation that lasted 19 texts, Martin wrote the following to Incognito: "Yeah, I'm good man. It's insane bro, but just know I don't blame you guys at all. It's just the culture around football, and the locker room got to me a little."

Martin's representatives declined to comment to Darlington about the situation involving their client.

ESPN reported Friday that Incognito was under review by the NFL Players Association for his role in the prank that allegedly led to Martin leaving the team.

Darlington obtained the following statement Saturday from the NFLPA that states no investigation has been launched into Incognito or other Dolphins players.

"We have an obligation to protect and support all of our members. We take official investigations very seriously and in this case, we have not launched an investigation into Richie Incognito or other players in Miami," the statement reads.

"The NFLPA believes that management has an obligation to ensure a safe and professional workplace and we will continue to be in close touch with our player leaders and all players involved as the information develops."

We preview every Week 9 game in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More