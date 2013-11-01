Jonathan Martin to Richie Incognito: 'I'm good man'

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jonathan Martin didn't play in Thursday night's 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and don't expect to see him against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, either.
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Friday that Martin expects to be away from the team for several weeks while working through personal issues. He left the organization this week following an emotional breakdown stemming from a cafeteria prank.
Team sources told Darlington that Martin has been in touch with teammates, and he's currently working through his problems with family. Fellow Dolphins players have reached out to Martin to express their concern, and the second-year pro says he hopes to eventually return to the locker room.
"I want him to come back to work," right tackle Tyson Clabo said this week. "He's a talented young football player."
UPDATE:Dolphins guard Richie Incognito told Darlington that he heard back from Martin on Friday after he'd reached out to him to see how Martin was doing.
In the middle of a conversation that lasted 19 texts, Martin wrote the following to Incognito: "Yeah, I'm good man. It's insane bro, but just know I don't blame you guys at all. It's just the culture around football, and the locker room got to me a little."
Martin's representatives declined to comment to Darlington about the situation involving their client.
ESPN reported Friday that Incognito was under review by the NFL Players Association for his role in the prank that allegedly led to Martin leaving the team.
Darlington obtained the following statement Saturday from the NFLPA that states no investigation has been launched into Incognito or other Dolphins players.
"We have an obligation to protect and support all of our members. We take official investigations very seriously and in this case, we have not launched an investigation into Richie Incognito or other players in Miami," the statement reads.
"The NFLPA believes that management has an obligation to ensure a safe and professional workplace and we will continue to be in close touch with our player leaders and all players involved as the information develops."