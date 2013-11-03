Around the League

Jonathan Martin to go on Miami Dolphins' NFI list

Published: Nov 03, 2013 at 02:11 AM
Jonathan Martin has no immediate plans to return to the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that -- barring the situation changing drastically in South Beach -- the offensive tackle does not feel comfortable rejoining the locker room, according to sources who have been in regular contact with Martin.

The second-year blocker will be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list this week, Rapoport was told. It's unclear whether or not the Dolphins will pay the rest of Martin's $607,466 salary for 2013.

Martin left the team this week following an emotional breakdown that stemmed from a cafeteria prank. He didn't play in Miami's 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." Martin is with his family after seeking counseling.

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington on Sunday that the NFLPA is taking "a hard look" at the situation as information comes in. Smith told Darlington, "We take our job seriously about protecting and insuring that the league and the clubs provide a safe workplace for our players."

The league has offered its assistance to all involved, and the Dolphins, on Sunday, released a statement on the matter:

"The Miami Dolphins, including coach Joe Philbin and Jonathan's teammates, have been in communication with Jonathan and his family since his departure from the club and continue to be in contact. Our primary concern for Jonathan is his overall health and well-being," the statement read.

"As an organization, we take any accusations of player misconduct seriously. The notion of bullying is based on speculation and has not been presented to us as a concern from Jonathan or anyone else internally. The reports that the NFLPA is investigating our players are inaccurate. Additionally, the NFL offered its assistance during this time, which we appreciated and gladly accepted. We will continue to make Jonathan's health and well-being a focus as we do with all of our players."

