Jonathan Martin talked to Joe Philbin about issues in spring

The lunch-room prank that apparently sent Martin over the edge involved the offensive linemen, who would stand up and leave the table after the last one arrived with his food, leaving that person by himself. Multiple team sources characterized the prank as being fairly ordinary among the O-linemen. In fact, one source said Martin was part of the same prank when some players played it on guard Nate Garner one week earlier. Another source said Martin's O-line mates weren't aware of his previous problems or that he'd met with Philbin, which led those players to believe nothing was wrong.