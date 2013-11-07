Jonathan Martin's lawyer details alleged harassment

Miami Dolphins players turned down the volume on the Jonathan Martin-Richie Incognito story Thursday, hoping to look ahead to their next game, a Monday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the maneuvering to determine Martin's future only is just starting.
Jonathan Martin's representative, sports attorney David Cornwell, released a statement Thursday night that alleged multiple unnamed Dolphins players of harassment, physical violence and constant vulgar comments.
"There was a lot of frustration from Martin and his family that Dolphins players came out in support of Richie Incognito -- and Martin essentially said nothing," NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said at halftime of NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football." "And this is why he hired David Cornwell, just to come out in his defense like this."
Meanwhile, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver has been told Incognito's camp has evidence that suggests a "back-and-forth communication between the two men that would paint them more as friends who said things to each other." Silver called the exchange "mutually explosive."
Battle lines are being drawn. And the battle could largely play out in the public eye.