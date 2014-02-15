Around the League

Jonathan Martin's camp to meet with 'Fins at combine

Published: Feb 15, 2014 at 08:55 AM
The Ted Wells report on the Miami Dolphins' workplace conduct found that offensive tackle Jonathan Martin was subjected to a pattern of pervasive harassment by teammates Richie Incognito, John Jerry and Mike Pouncey. One question moving forward: What is Martin's future in the NFL?

Martin's agent, Kenny Zuckerman, told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday that the offensive lineman's camp is going to meet with the Dolphins at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week to discuss Martin's future. Zuckerman also said the 24-year-old plans to play in 2014.

"Jon called me on Wednesday, said he 'can't wait to play again. I'll play anywhere for anyone,'" the agent told Rapoport.

Zuckerman said Martin has "taken the necessary steps to get back on the field."

Martin said earlier this month in an interview with Tony Dungy that he wants to return to the NFL and misses the relationships a football player shares with his teammates. 

"Once you leave the game, you find yourself missing the relationships you formed, more so than you miss the on-the-field play," Martin said at the time. "In my brief time away, I've already -- I miss that. I miss the camaraderie and brotherhood that you form in the locker room."

As for Incognito, Rapoport reported that the Dolphinslikely were done with the guard before the Wells report was released. Now, it's 100 percent certain Incognito won't be back in Miami, according to a person informed of the team's thinking.

