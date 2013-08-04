Jonathan Martin reportedly manhandled in practice

The Miami Dolphins went hog-wild in free agency this offseason, but how they fare in 2013 could boil down to one position: left tackle.
That's where second-year pro Jonathan Martin has been planted on a line in flux. His shift from right to left tackle has received plenty of attention in South Beach -- very little of it positive.
The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports that Martin has been manhandled and "owned" by edge rusher Olivier Vernon and Co. in practices. Martin gave up a pair of sacks to Vernon one day after allowing rookie Dion Jordan to get by him for two takedowns.
"It has been eye-popping to see the extent of the domination because we're not talking about a sack some days but not others," Salguero wrote. "We're talking sack followed by sack followed by other sacks."
"You guys were here," coach Joe Philbin told reporters this week. "O.V. got (Martin) a couple of times -- once outside and once inside on a run-action pass. I think (Martin has) done a good job in drop-back. I think his sets have been good. The thing an offensive lineman consistently has to work on is the timing of the punch, kind of like a boxer. It's more like a jab. That consistency in the punch is something we have to have him continue to work on."
Martin's shoddy hand placement has been cited on multiple sacks, which means quarterback Ryan Tannehill is losing opportunities to make plays with his new pass-catchers, Mike Wallace and Dustin Keller. Martin's run blocking reportedly has been better for the Dolphins, but the team's failure to trade for Branden Albert now looms as costly. Tyson Clabo is a solid addition on the right side, but Martin would have been better remaining in that spot, with Albert protecting Tannehill's blindside.
Dolphins starters might not see much time against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's Hall of Fame Game, but if you're searching for a player to watch, Martin's your guy.