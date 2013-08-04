Jonathan Martin reportedly manhandled in practice

"You guys were here," coach Joe Philbin told reporters this week. "O.V. got (Martin) a couple of times -- once outside and once inside on a run-action pass. I think (Martin has) done a good job in drop-back. I think his sets have been good. The thing an offensive lineman consistently has to work on is the timing of the punch, kind of like a boxer. It's more like a jab. That consistency in the punch is something we have to have him continue to work on."