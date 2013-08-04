Around the League

Presented By

Jonathan Martin reportedly manhandled in practice

Published: Aug 04, 2013 at 06:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Miami Dolphins went hog-wild in free agency this offseason, but how they fare in 2013 could boil down to one position: left tackle.

That's where second-year pro Jonathan Martin has been planted on a line in flux. His shift from right to left tackle has received plenty of attention in South Beach -- very little of it positive.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports that Martin has been manhandled and "owned" by edge rusher Olivier Vernon and Co. in practices. Martin gave up a pair of sacks to Vernon one day after allowing rookie Dion Jordan to get by him for two takedowns.

"It has been eye-popping to see the extent of the domination because we're not talking about a sack some days but not others," Salguero wrote. "We're talking sack followed by sack followed by other sacks."

"You guys were here," coach Joe Philbin told reporters this week. "O.V. got (Martin) a couple of times -- once outside and once inside on a run-action pass. I think (Martin has) done a good job in drop-back. I think his sets have been good. The thing an offensive lineman consistently has to work on is the timing of the punch, kind of like a boxer. It's more like a jab. That consistency in the punch is something we have to have him continue to work on."

Martin's shoddy hand placement has been cited on multiple sacks, which means quarterback Ryan Tannehill is losing opportunities to make plays with his new pass-catchers, Mike Wallace and Dustin Keller. Martin's run blocking reportedly has been better for the Dolphins, but the team's failure to trade for Branden Albert now looms as costly. Tyson Clabo is a solid addition on the right side, but Martin would have been better remaining in that spot, with Albert protecting Tannehill's blindside.

Dolphins starters might not see much time against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's Hall of Fame Game, but if you're searching for a player to watch, Martin's your guy.

The Around The League Podcast is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.