Jonathan Martin meets with NFL investigator Ted Wells

Published: Nov 15, 2013 at 09:13 AM
Chris Wesseling

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jonathan Martin's much-anticipated meeting with independent investigator Ted Wells lasted for more than seven hours Friday. The two men discussed Martin's allegations of mistreatment by suspended guard Richie Incognito, who has since filed a grievance against the Dolphins.

Martin delivered on his promise of a short oral statement following the meeting. It was even shorter than expected.

"Today's meeting is consistent with my commitment to cooperate with the NFL's investigation into my experience as a player on the Miami Dolphins," Martin said. "Although I went into great detail with Mr. Ted Wells and his team, I do not intend to discuss this matter publicly at this time.

"I do, however, look forward to speaking directly with (team owner) Stephen Ross, (CEO) Tom Garfinkel and the Dolphins organization at the appropriate time. This is the right way to handle the matter. Beyond that, I look forward to working through the process and resuming my career in the National Football League."

Martin couldn't possibly have come up with a more mundane response to a story that has raised debate not just in the NFL but throughout the country.

The only vaguely interesting portion of the statement was the confirmation that he plans to continue his playing career despite mounting speculation that he will face stiff resistance in the locker room going forward.

We still believe it will be an upset if Martin suits up for the Dolphins again.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Ted Wells will meet with Dolphins players next week, per someone informed of the investigator's plans.

Also, NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith spent time at the Dolphins' facility Friday, but the appearance was coincidental as it was part of his series of regular fall visits to each NFL team.

