Jonathan Martin leaves Dolphins after breakdown

An unusual situation is unfolding in Miami, where Dolphins right tackle Jonathan Martin has left the team this week after suffering what one teammate described to NFL Media's Jeff Darlington as an "emotional breakdown."
Darlington reported Wednesday on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that Martin currently is seeking help with his family after an incident at the team's cafeteria, according to team sources.
Martin is out for Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Martin was the victim of a prank at the cafeteria, becoming enraged enough to "smash his food tray on the ground."
The second-year pro has not been with the team since that time. Darlington reported that Martin immediately sought treatment at a local hospital. He has since left the hospital and is now spending time with his family, according to team sources.
Martin opened the season as the Dolphins' replacement for Jake Long at left tackle. He was moved to right tackle when the team acquired Bryant McKinnievia trade last week. Tyson Clabo is expected to start in Martin's place against Cincinnati.