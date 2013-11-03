Jonathan Martin alleges misconduct; NFL to review

The story behind Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin's absence from the team is just getting started. The next stop: A formal review by the NFL.
"We received notification today from Jonathan's representation about allegations of player misconduct," the Dolphins said in a statement Sunday. "We are taking these allegations very seriously and plan to review the matter further. We have also reached out to the NFL and asked them to conduct an objective and thorough review. As an organization, we are committed to a culture of team-first accountability and respect for one another."
The release comes on the same day that fresh reports surfaced about alleged mistreatment of Martin by his Dolphins teammates.
"We have been in contact with the team on this matter since last week and we will conduct a thorough review," the NFL said Sunday in a statement.
The Dolphinshave been aware of Martin's issues with his teammates since the spring, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported on Sunday. The team thought the problems had been settled, but that clearly is no longer the case. The story comes on the same day that a report surfaced about a young player on the Dolphinsgoing broke partly because of pressure to pay for veterans so often.
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington on Sunday that the union will take a "hard look" at Martin's situation and plans to "stay on top" of it.
This story has reached the highest levels of professional football. It's a story that goes just beyond Martin and dives into how young players are treated around the league. Martin, who is expected to be placed on the non-football illness list, is not expected to re-join the team anytime soon.
UPDATE: Incognito told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington on Sunday that he has been suspended indefinitely by the team. Coach Joe Philbin delivered the news to Incognito. The team later confirmed the suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.