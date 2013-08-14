Jonathan Kraft reacts to Tom Brady's left knee injury

We're still waiting to hear a final prognosis on Tom Brady's left knee injury, although NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that it's "not serious" according to a person informed of the injury. That same opinion was echoed by New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft.
"I don't believe it's serious, but I do not know," Kraft said on WBZ-FM, via ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss. Kraft later said that it "hopefully did not appear to be that bad."
Patriots left tackle Nate Solder, who was pushed back into Brady after a bull rush by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Adrian Clayborn at practice, didn't have much to add.
"I don't know what happened. I'll have to see it on film," Solder told reporters.
"I got a short stick from the tackle and I bull rushed him and he fell down," Clayborn said, via the Tampa Bay Times.
Bucs coach Greg Schiano said after the play that he didn't see what happened, but he noted that he and Patriots coach Bill Belichick stressed to their players Wednesday to "let the quarterbacks throw the football."
Brady got his throw off on the play in question, but he still was run over despite wearing his red non-contact jersey.