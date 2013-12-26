Jon Kitna plans to donate Cowboys paycheck to school

Whether or not Jon Kitna plays in Sunday night's NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, the newly signed Dallas backup passer is set to earn about $53,000 for his handiwork with the Cowboys.
The 41-year-old math-teacher-turned-quarterback doesn't plan to keep a cent of it.
Kitna told reporters, per Barry Horn of The Dallas Morning News, that he plans to donate the paycheck to his Lincoln High School employer in Tacoma, Wash., where he also serves as the football coach.
If Tony Romo's herniated disk isn't healed by Sunday, Kitna -- who ran the scout team Wednesday -- will back up Kyle Orton against the Eagles.
For now, it's undetermined if Kitna will be free to return to work when LHS reopens its doors on Jan. 2, but we doubt anyone there is upset about his lucrative side gig.
