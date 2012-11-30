Jon Gruden reportedly doesn't want Tennessee job

Jon Gruden will not be a Tennessee Volunteer.
Jimmy Hyams of WNML-AM in Knoxville reported that Gruden informed the University of Tennessee that he should be taken out of consideration to fill their coaching vacancy. No contract was offered, a source told Hyams.
This is far from the end of the Gruden speculation. Rumors will continue for both NFL and college openings. The Cleveland Browns had to deny they offered Gruden a stake in the team.
Chuckie can pick and choose where he goes, and he won't rush a decision. The Philadelphia Eagles likely will have the most high-profile opening. The San Diego Chargers have a lot to offer in terms of quarterback Phillip Rivers and some pretty nice weather. The University of Oregon has a ton of cash to offer if Chip Kelly heads to the NFL.
Stay tuned.
UPDATE: Agent Bob LaMonte later told the Knoxville News Sentinel that Gruden never received an offer nor was interested in the Tennessee job. In fact, LaMonte said he didn't talk to Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart until Friday morning.
"He (Hart) just said there had been a lot of rumors, and he just wanted to clear the air," said LaMonte, who insisted that Gruden is committed to ESPN as a "Monday Night Football" analyst. "I said, 'Thank you for the call. I appreciate it.' He said, 'Thank you,' and that was it."