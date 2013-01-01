Jon Gruden mum on possibility of NFL coaching return

Jon Gruden's name isn't going away as seven NFL teams kick into high gear to fill their head-coaching vacancies on the heels of Black Monday.
CBSSports.com reported this week that a handful of teams have "quietly contacted" Gruden's people in recent weeks, and representatives for the former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach have told teams he'd be willing to talk after the regular season.
The "Monday Night Football" analyst said little Tuesday from Tampa, Fla., where Gruden was on hand to announce the Outback Bowl between Michigan and South Carolina.
"Ah, there's a lot of good candidates out there," Gruden told Sean Jensen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I'm just focused on the Outback Bowl."
Gruden, of course, is under zero pressure to voice his plans to the masses. Teams will do their work behind the scenes, and Gruden's camp will make it crystal clear if mutual interest exists.
It's 2013, and Chucky pulls the strings.